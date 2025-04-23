Storms remain possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s across Central Texas today with some isolated to scattered showers and storms in Central Texas. Some more may be possible overnight and chances continue this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning storms continue to move east of I-35.

Highly uncertain chances of rain

Rain chances linger into Saturday.

More storm chances next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a round of showers and storms working through Central Texas. These are not severe, but are capable of lightning and heavy rain. They will continue to move into our eastern counties through the middle of the morning. Behind that we will see sinking air limit showers and storms in the afternoon though an isolated or scattered storm will still remain possible.

Storm chances will linger through the rest of the week, but will be highly dependent on timing of showers and storms. Models are struggling to nail this down, but basically we will watch for isolated storms each afternoon and any storms that fire over West Texas. If storms can form into a complex at night, they can greet us in the morning and if storms greet us in the morning then the afternoon could feature more scattered activity.

The weekend is looking quiet now, but next week could feature some more storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these could be strong to severe. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather