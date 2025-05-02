Storms pushing south this evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — It was a story day for parts of Central Texas Thursday. Hail to the size of baseballs and a couple of tornadoes were spotted. We should see storm chances trend downward tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will fall into the upper 60s in the morning with some drizzle and fog possible. Friday looks to be another stormy day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be severe with hail and strong winds. Storms should be more widespread, so most areas should see some rainfall. Highs are expected to be a little cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s as north winds work in behind a cold front. Storms should exit to the south late Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s to start off our Saturday.

Other than a couple of morning showers Saturday, things are looking brighter for the weekend. Clouds should clear out Saturday afternoon with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be downright cool Sunday morning as the thermometers drop into the low 50s. More sunshine is expected Sunday afternoon with another great day in the upper 70s to near 80°!