Storms, possibly severe, arriving late tonight

25 WEATHER — The remainder of the evening should remain quiet, although gusty winds are still expected. A Wind Advisory continues for much of the region through midnight. Between now and then, storms will be brewing in west Texas and parts of Oklahoma. Eventually, storms will develop around the Edwards Plateau and move our way. This should organize into a squall line, and while it will carry the best severe weather potential to our northwest, these storms may also be severe when they arrive here.

The timing of this will be quite late. Our western counties could see the storms around 3 AM, moving toward I-35 by 6 AM. Though these storms will be weakening as they move through, there will still be the chance for some instances of large hail, winds over 65 mph, and perhaps a tornado or two.

The storms may not reach our eastern counties but there will be renewed potential for strong to severe storms along and east of I-35 during Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, there will be the potential for some of those storms to be severe. In addition, those areas carry a Flood Watch through Sunday evening as additional rain could create problems for rivers and streams.

Caleb Chevalier

