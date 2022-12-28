Storms possible tomorrow east of Waco/Temple/Killeen

25 WEATHER — A deck of clouds will move in from the south tonight and should roughly plant itself along and east of I-35. For those that stay underneath clouds, lows will only drop into the upper-50s and low-60s. However, lows in the 40s will be possible for areas out to the west that stay clear. A few showers in the eastern part of Central Texas will be possible to start out tomorrow morning.

Winds will stay slightly breezy overnight as well and will remain that way into tomorrow. Once we get into Thursday afternoon, clusters of storms should fire up in the Brazos Valley and around I-45. That's generally where the rain and storms will stay before they move to the east Thursday night. A few of the storms could be strong but the severe threat is minimal and should stay east of here. Lingering showers will be possible on Friday, but an elevated layer of dry air will make it difficult for raindrops to reach the ground that day.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather