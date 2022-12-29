Storms Possible Today East of I-35

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a taste of Gulf moisture this morning as very humid air has worked into Central Texas. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and 60s across the area. We'll see them climb into the 70s this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. That will allow for a few storms to fire up late this afternoon into this evening. While the severe weather threat is low, some could become strong across the Brazos Valley. The better severe weather threat will be found east of our area into Louisiana and Arkansas.

Behind this system, winds will shift around to the north, bringing in drier and cooler air for tomorrow. We will see a weak disturbance work overhead tomorrow leading to some light rain showers. However, that will be falling into very dry air, so rain will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.

The weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Another system looks to move in on Monday and could bring storms. Right now, the severe weather threat looks to once again miss us to the east, but we will continue to monitor it. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather