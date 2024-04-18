Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon/Evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon ahead of a cold front that could spark storms this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe with the biggest threats being hail and winds.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and humid conditions will push temperatures into the upper 80s this afternoon.

A cold front arrives this evening.

Strong to severe storms will be possible along the front.

Things look cooler Friday, with heavy rain possible Saturday.

The humidity is high once again across Central Texas! Expect that to eventually fuel showers and storms this evening. Ahead of that, compressional warming in advance of our next cold front will push temperatures into the mid 80s. Clouds will eventually give way to some areas of sun this afternoon. As the front pushes through, showers and storms are expected to ignite. There is a question about how isolated these storms will be, with the highest chance of storms from Waco-Temple-Killeen to the northwest. There is enough energy that these storms could produce high winds and hail up to the size of Golf Balls. An isolated tornado isn't out of the question, but the set up doesn't look extremely conducive to it.

Cooler air will work in overnight, with Friday spent in the 70s. Friday will be mainly dry, though a few showers are still possible.

Saturday will be the day to watch for rain this weekend. With the cold front just to our south, a mid-level disturbance will interact with it to spark showers and storms. It looks too cool for severe weather, but multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible. Some of these may feature heavy rain, especially Saturday evening. A general idea of 1-2 inches looks likely across Central Texas, but some areas could see 3-4 inches of rainfall. If this falls over the same areas that experienced flooding last week, we could see more flooding take place.

Cooler air will be in place for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s! We'll warm back to spring-like temperatures and turn more unsettled next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather