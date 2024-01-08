Storms possible on this windy Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A powerful storm system will lead to strong winds and some storms as it moves through. Expect gusty winds overnight behind a cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A deep low pressure system is passing to our northwest today. This will lead to scattered storms during the first half of the day

It will remain windy today, but winds will shift to the northwest behind a cold front this afternoon. Gusts to 40mph will be possible into Tuesday.

Another storm system arrives Friday bringing another chance of rain.

There is potential for a major cool-down to start next week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 30s. We can't rule out wintry precipitation, but a lot of disagreement remains.

We're waking up this morning to showers and storms forming across Central Texas. This is in response to a deepening surface low in the Texas Panhandle. The dynamic storm system will bring blizzard-like conditions to northern Panhandle and cause strong winds through the day locally. Expect shower and storm chances to continue through the morning into the middle of the day until a cold front passes. While most of these storms should stay below severe limits, there is a chance some could produce 50-60mph wind gusts. This is more likely along the I-45 corridor and into the Brazos Valley. The best dynamics for severe weather will be over East Texas into Louisiana.

Overnight expect temperatures to fall into the 30s. With the winds, it will feel like the 20s when you get up in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will only climb into the 50s, with a freeze possible overnight into Thursday morning. Winds will also lead to a high Cedar pollen count for the next few days.

Skies will remain clear for most of the work week, but our next storm system brings shower and storm chances back Friday. This one will also bring cooler air, with highs dipping into the 40s and 50s.

We're keeping our eye on a stronger storm system that will arrive early next week. This has been something we have been watching for a while, but models couldn't come into agreement. Today brought at least some semblance of agreement in the timing of the next system. It's looking like a strong cold front could arrive Sunday into Monday. With it, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s on Monday. There also looks like there could be some moisture with this system, and some models indicate the potential for wintry precipitation. While it is too early to call for that, we still wanted to give you a heads up so that you can stay tuned for updates. Expect some of the coldest air we have seen this season to work in behind this system. Lows could dip into the low 20s. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

