Storms possible late tonight and again Monday afternoon

25 WEATHER — Some spots north and northeast of Waco got rained on today, but most places missed out. However, other chances of rain and storms are on the way. Late tonight into dawn tomorrow, there should be a complex of storms coming in from the north and northwest. This feature is poorly modeled and the exact time of arrival is uncertain, but parts of Central Texas may have some rain and storms to contend with as the sun comes up.

Some of those showers should make their way into the Brazos Valley later in the morning. Severe weather is not expected in Central Texas but some strong gusts may occur. After this first round, there will be the potential for a few storms to spring up in the afternoon. A couple strong storms cannot be ruled out. With the rain and clouds in the area, highs in Monday will be kept in the low to mid-90s. Peaceful weather will return on Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather