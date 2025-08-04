Storms possible for Monday morning commute

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be possible Monday morning before quieter weather settles in for the middle of the week

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will be possible this morning.

Some may be strong to severe with high winds the main threat.

Things should dry out for the majority of the week.

Good morning! We're waking up this morning to some showers and storms working through Central Texas. Some of these have turned strong to severe with high winds the main threats. The highest chance of seeing these will be along and east of I-35 this morning. Activity should slowly work out of our area later this morning leading to a quieter afternoon, though some showers and storms will remain possible. Because of these storms, I think highs will end up in the low 90s, though humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s in spots.

Heading into the middle of the week, it looks like high pressure will strengthen leading to highs near 100. Heading into next week, our high may relax a bit allowing some tropical moisture in bringing small rain chances in and highs back into the mid 90s.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather