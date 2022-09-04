Storms possible for Labor Day

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms will continue across Central Texas for the remainder of the evening. It is possible that a storm could briefly turn severe with 60 mph wind gusts and some hail. Overall though, the severe threat is low. All this activity will fade away later tonight, but there should be more scattered storms to deal with tomorrow.

Don't cancel your outdoor Labor Day plans, but be sure to watch the sky and keep tabs on the weather in case you do have to bring things inside for a little while. I wouldn't be surprised if a strong storm or two was able to develop. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will become less through Tuesday and Wednesday, and right now I am optimistic that we'll be back to just sun and clouds by Friday. Temperatures through the week and into next week will be in the low-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist