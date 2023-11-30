Storms moving away tonight

25 WEATHER — Showers and storms will exit to the east this evening. A couple could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Other than that we will dry out tonight with lows in the upper 40s. A weak cold front will switch the winds to the north Friday with mild highs in the mid 60s.

We are expecting some wonderful weather this weekend! Highs will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few clouds rolling overhead, but it looks too dry at the surface for any rain potential as of now.

Next week will start off nice in the 70s once again Monday. Our next cold front will drop us into the 60s late Tuesday into Wednesday. It will stay mild and dry for the rest of next week.