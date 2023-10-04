Storms likely tonight

25 WEATHER — Many of us will likely see some much needed rain tonight as a cold front moves into Central Texas. The best chance of severe weather will be north of our area tonight, but we may see a few stronger storms produce strong winds, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. Heavy rain looks to be that main threat with some areas picking up 1-2 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts over 3+ inches are possible, mainly east of I-35. We may see some rain linger through the morning hours Thursday with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain will end from north to south Thursday afternoon as highs climb close to 80°.

Friday will bring another cold front, but it won't arrive until Friday afternoon. This will allow highs to warm up into the mid 80s as north winds increase Friday afternoon into the 10-20mph range.

This weekend will finally feel like fall! Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.