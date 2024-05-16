Storms likely Thursday in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, some severe

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will near 80 degrees in Central Texas, Mid 80s in the Brazos Valley with storms building in the middle of the day into the Afternoon. The potential is there for severe storms and heavy rain.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms are likely today, particularly from the middle of the day into the afternoon.

Some will be strong to severe, with hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado or two possible.

The highest threat will be flooding, with 2-4 inches of rain possible in spots. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect today.

We're setting up to see an active weather day in Central Texas for this Thursday. Showers and storms have percolated at times over our area this morning, but these will not be severe. The bigger chances for strong storms will wait from about lunchtime on with the highest chances for severe weather found over the southern half of the area. Everyone will see the storms, but the timing will have a big impact on the chance for severe weather. Storms will likely peak from lunchtime into the mid afternoon. A sort of cold front will be on the leading edge of these storms, and its closer to that where interactions could lead to high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. As that encounters the heat of the day, likely south of Highway 84 and into the Brazos Valley, it will have a higher risk of severe weather. Regardless of where you are in Central Texas, there will be a risk, but I think the risk will be highest in these areas. Everyone however will see flooding rainfall, with 1-3 inches of rain likely, and some areas seeing 2-4 inch totals. That will lead to flash flooding. Travel needs to be done carefully in the afternoon and into the evening.

The good news is showers and storms will depart overnight and we will see a quieter pattern work in for the weekend with highs in the low 90s! Next week looks warm, muggy, and a tad unsettled with isolated storm chances working back into the forecast.

Stay with us today, we'll keep you advised!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather