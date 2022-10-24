Storms Likely Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is a day we will be able to catch up on much needed rain in Central Texas. Scattered showers are likely for the first part of the day, and we may need to monitor the second half of the day for a couple of severe storms.

This is all happening as a low pressure system is lifting across the Lone Star State. As that nears us, we will see waves of scattered showers through about lunch time. A squall line is expected to form along the cold front later this afternoon, and depending on when it forms, we could see some rougher storms late this afternoon. The best chance for severe weather will be found along and east of I-35, and especially into the Brazos Valley. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple of storms could turn severe. This will be mainly a wind threat, with the potential for hail as well. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out however, especially southeast into the Brazos Valley. This will be an afternoon you want to have the 25 News app nearby in case any alerts happen to come out.

Cooler and drier air works in for the middle of the week pushing temperatures back into the 70s. Another storm system could bring rain chances for Friday before cooler air works in for the weekend.

