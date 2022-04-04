Storms Likely Later on Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a really nice weekend, we'll be under the gun for more active weather to kick off this week. Most of the day will be quiet, with south breezes and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Heading into the late afternoon and early evening, we'll have to monitor for storms to form out to the west of I-35. These should work east across Central Texas. Initially the biggest threat will be large hail, but as storms organize into a complex, we will see the threat evolve to more of a high wind threat working east of I-35. While the tornado risk is lower, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Have two ways to get warnings later on tonight as storms form. Most activity should be out of here after midnight before the wee hours of the morning.

Behind this system, winds will shift around to the west tomorrow, which will bring much drier air in place along with a high fire danger. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s. A cold front arrives Wednesday dropping us back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The weather looks to be quiet to round out the week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

