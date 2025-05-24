Storms likely during parts of Memorial Day

25 WEATHER — Unfortunately, today was another day with the heat rising into the mid-90s, and the added humidity made it feel like over 100° at times. This is what we can expect tomorrow. Skies will be quicker to clear out west of I-35 for Sunday while areas east of there may see some scattered clouds. We might even be able to get a brief shower or storm where Central Texas meets the Brazos Valley. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

As far as Memorial Day goes, there should be a weakening round of showers and storms coming in from the northwest around dawn. Since many of us won't have a commute that day, travel problems should be lower than usual. As that clears out by lunch, we may have a good window to get some outdoor activities in before another round of storms develops. This may occur around dinner, or if we're lucky, will hold off until after dark.

Either way, the evening storms may be on the strong side, or perhaps briefly severe with damaging winds and hail. Further details will be explored as we get closer.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather