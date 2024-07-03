Storms hold off until Friday

25 WEATHER — Expect more of the same as we make our way through the Fourth of July holiday. Plenty of sunshine will be out there with just a few clouds dotting the sky. Temperatures will top out around 100°, with a heat index of 105° or more possible along and east of I-35. That is where a Heat Advisory resides. Dewpoints to the west should be low enough to rule out a Heat Advisory. For those with outdoor plans, make sure you have ways to beat the heat.

A change of pace will arrive on Friday as a couple clusters of storms may drop in from the north. A similar environment could allow for more storms to pop up on Saturday. During this time and into next week, our temperatures will fall out of the 100s. We also have to consider the possible effects that Hurricane Beryl may bring to our part of the state, but as of right now it is still unclear where the storm will go.

Beryl could reach the Gulf coast by Monday anywhere from northern Mexico to south Texas. In other words, there are scenarios that would bring us a good bit of rain while others may leave us dry. Solutions will be narrowed down in the coming days.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather