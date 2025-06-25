Storms exiting the area by the weekend

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be with us through the afternoon and evening, mainly along I-45 and the Brazos Valley. None of these will be strong but there may be some brief bursts of wind along with heavy rain. This activity is tied to the sea breeze, which will be back tomorrow. Another handful of showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow. Better chances will exist with southeast extent. Highs will be in the low-90s.

High pressure begins to take over again on Friday, which should almost completely eliminate our chances for storms. The weekend will remain dry as high pressure remains. During that time, temperatures will heat up just a bit. Our highs for the weekend should be in the mid-90s. A warming trend will continue into next week, which could place highs in the upper-90s by Wednesday. The middle of the week may bring back a very small chance of rain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather