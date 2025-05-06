Storms ending Tuesday evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — Thunderstorm chances will taper off this evening, so we should be quiet tonight. We should see low clouds and some fog in the morning with lows in the low 60s. Wednesday looks quieter with highs around 80°. There could be an isolated storm or two Wednesday evening, but most of us will be dry.

Thursday and Friday look decent behind a cold front. Thursday's highs should make it into the upper 70s to near 80° under partly cloudy skies. We may see a couple of storms rotate into the area from the northeast Friday as the main system spins just to our east. No severe weather is expected, but highs should be a little cooler with more clouds in the mid 70s.

Mother's Day Weekend has brought a slight change. We may see a couple of showers Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain nice in the mid 70s. Mother's Day is looking nice as highs climb into the upper 70s.