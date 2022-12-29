Storms ending tonight, cloudy tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms continue this afternoon east of I-35. Some of the storms in the Brazos Valley have been strong to briefly severe, and that potential can't be completely ruled out as we go through the rest of the evening. For the most part though, these storms will just be producing heavy rain and lightning. Some clearing of the clouds may take place overnight to the west of I-35.

However, clouds will overspread much of the area tomorrow. Even so, we'll have highs in the mid-60s. Some of those clouds will try to produce some rain, but most of the raindrops will evaporate on the way down. As such, I think we'll only get isolated sprinkles tomorrow. The holiday weekend looks much better, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s. On Monday, the chance for some storms will return. Strong storms look possible but the full picture is still fuzzy.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather