Storms Ending Tonight

ENTER DATELINE — The storms are moving away from Central Texas tonight, so all will be calm for the rest of the night. We will see nice conditions Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be warmer with south winds and highs in the mid 80s.

We may see a slug of moisture work across the area Monday. This will bring a chance for a few showers and storms as we head through the day. Highs will be warm in the low 80s.

The 80s will hold on Tuesday through Thursday of next week. That means election day Tuesday looks nice! Our next front will arrive late Thursday into Friday. If you are looking for some fall weather, then we just might have some for you! Highs should fall back into the 60s Friday into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!