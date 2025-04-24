Storms ending this evening

25 WEATHER — We saw some nice rains across a good portion of Central Texas Thursday. Some folks received over five inches of rain, but most of us were in the 1-2 inch range. Storms will push southeast, away from the area tonight. That should leave us quiet with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will start off with lows clouds, drizzle, and patchy fog, but we should clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it will be plenty muggy. There could be a few widely scattered storms around, but it will not be as widespread as what we saw Thursday.

The weekend is looking warm and humid. There could be an isolated storm threat Saturday afternoon. Most of the activity will likely be north of Central Texas up into Oklahoma. Highs should get up into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week may bring more rain/storm chances, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Some severe storm potential could exist with this activity, so we will be watching that closely. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s.