Storm Possible Thursday Evening

25 WEATHER — It's May, and we basically can't rule out late afternoon and evening storms each day as storms develop across west Texas daily. This doesn't mean we will see rain everyday, it just means we will have to watch development to the west most days.

Tonight looks quiet as anything in west Texas will die out before it gets to our area. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be quiet for most of the day with highs in the low 80s. Storms will likely develop in west Texas and push east toward our area by late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with large hail and strong winds. As storms move closer to I-35, they should begin to weaken with the loss of daytime heating. All of the activity will die out by Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

We are basically going to be on a rinse and repeat cycle through the weekend and on into next week. Storms will fire in west Texas, and we will have to watch to see if they make it into our area each day. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s every single day.