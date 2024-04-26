Storm Chances This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorm chances will decrease tonight, but a few storms are still possible through midnight. Any storm will be capable of strong winds, some hail, and isolated tornadoes. It should be mostly cloudy Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday looks pretty quiet for most of the day. It will be windy with south winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 35mph possible. Highs should be a bit warmer in the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms will develop across west Texas Saturday afternoon and evening. These storms are expected to move east into our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few storms could once again be severe with hail and strong winds. The tornado threat looks lower, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado or two. We should see a decrease in the activity by late Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs looks a bit cooler with the rain around Sunday. We should stay in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Next week will bring a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening storms each day. Many folks may not see too much, but the will dot Central Texas from time to time. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. A cold front may drop us into the 70s Friday into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!