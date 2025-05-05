Storm chances return to start this week, with severe weather possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — The morning looks quiet, but showers and storms will develop from midday into the afternoon bringing heavy rain and lightning. Severe weather potential will be higher on Tuesday with all hazards.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storm chances are going up to start the week

Todays storms likely stay below severe limits

Tomorrow's could feature wind hail, and tornadoes

Second half of the week looks quiet.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning with temperatures in the 50s, but be sure to take an umbrella with you today. We'll see highs in the 70s this afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing. While the severe threat with these are low, don't be surprised if some throw out small hail and winds. Overall the biggest threat will be heavy rain at times. Activity should lessen tonight.

Tomorrow will feature the potential for severe storms, though there are a lot of questions. Storms are expected to develop over West Texas this afternoon and could organize into a complex of storms moving through overnight into the morning. If a line of storms comes through, the biggest threat for severe weather will be morning into the middle of the day. Wind and hail would be the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible. If storms hold off, we'll have the potential to develop scattered showers and storms in the midday into the afternoon which will likely be supercell storms. A warm front will be lifting northward and if these storms form and can interact with that front, we could be in for a few tornadoes, with the highest threats east of I-35. So there is a lot of disagreement in the models which means we will see a lot evolve with this forecast over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain will be possible from now through Wednesday with some areas seeing 2-3 inches of rain or more. This will lead to flooding issues.

The good news is it looks quiet this weekend into next week!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather