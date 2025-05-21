Storm chances return Thursday evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — A warm front will lift north across the area tonight. This will bring back the humidity by morning with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday, we will be back to hot and humid. Highs will make it into the mid 90s. Storms are expected to develop across north Texas Thursday afternoon. These storms are expected to move south Thursday evening, especially across the western half of Central Texas. A few storms could be severe with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Friday and Saturday look calmer under partly cloudy skies. It will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Most of Sunday is looking fine with highs in the mid 90s. We may see a couple of isolated storms Sunday evening, but most of the rain and stormy activity will likely hold off until Memorial Day. There area still timing differences with respect to morning or afternoon storms. That will all depend on when the cold front makes it's way through the area. We will continue to watch these timing differences closely and fine tune the forecast as we get closer. Bottom line, storms are possible at some point Memorial Day Monday.