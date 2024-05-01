Storm chances return later today

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be likely this evening into the overnight hour, with some producing severe weather and heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy conditions continue today.

A few Showers may pop this afternoon.

Best rain chances arrive after sunset with severe weather possible in spots.

We're waking up to some clouds out there again this morning with temperatures in the 60s and the 70s. South winds are blowing into our next storm system organizing over West Texas. We'll see the south winds continuing through the afternoon keeping temperatures in the 80s. I think the majority of the day will be quiet, but a few shower are possible in the afternoon. Some of these may blossom up into storms, but the severe threat is low.

By far, the best chance of showers and storms will come tonight as storms are expected to blossom over West Texas and attempt to work into our area. Initially, these will carry a large hail threat, but if they organize into a complex before reaching Central Texas, could come in with gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The highest chance of severe weather will be found over our western counties. Heavy rain will also be possible, with some areas seeing the potential for more than 2 inches. That will fall over already saturated ground leading to flooding. That's why there is a flood watch in effect through tomorrow evening.

Beyond the next day, we expect off and on shower and storm chances through the weekend into early next week. Models are struggling to handle the pattern, so we will just have a few storms possible each day through the weekend into next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather