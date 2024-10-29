Storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday morning

25 WEATHER — Changes are on the way to Central Texas over the next 36 hours. It will stay on the warmer side tonight with low clouds and lows in the low 70s. Some drizzle is possible Wednesday morning, but most of the day is expected to be pretty quiet. Highs will make it into the upper 80s with gusty south winds of 15-25mph. That spring-like feel will lead to shower and storm potential Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a cold front rolls across Central Texas. Right now it appears the highest severe threat will be well to the north and east of our area. With that said, some stronger wind gusts and small hail will be possible with the strongest storms. Storms should continue to move southeast through the day Thursday. That means we should see decent weather for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 70s. The exception to this could be in the Brazos Valley where light showers could continue into Thursday evening. Lows Thursday night will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Friday into the weekend will still bring above normal temperatures, but it will be cooler than previous weekends. Highs will be in the low 80s all three days. On and off showers look possible throughout the weekend, so you may have to dodge a few raindrops from time to time.