Storm chances going up Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

25 EVENING WEATHER — A complicated weather pattern is taking shape across Central Texas. A frontal boundary continues to move back and forth across the region. This process will continue into Friday, so the exact placement is still a bit uncertain. Tonight, the front should move slowly southeast, so a couple of isolated storms are possible between Waco and Bryan/College Station. Otherwise it will likely be pretty quiet with lows in the low to mid 60s. Lows will only be in the 70s in the Brazos Valley since they will be ahead of the front. Friday, the front should work back to the northwest...but how far? Right now we will put it close to the I-35 corridor by mid-afternoon. This could be a focus for a few strong to severe storms, if the cap can be broken. Very large hail will be the main threat, but strong winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the 60s west of I-35 and in the 70s and 80s to the east. We may see a bit of a lull by late evening as the main disturbance moves close to the region. This will increase the storm chances again Saturday morning. A few strong storms will be possible, but locally heavy rain looks like the main threat as a line of activity moves from west to east. Storm chances will go down Saturday afternoon as the front passes east of Central Texas. The cold front will bring cooler air into the region, so highs will only be around 60° Saturday afternoon.

Things will calm down a bit Sunday through early next week. It will be cool behind the front! Highs will only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Monday should make it back into the upper 60s and mid 70s are likely Tuesday afternoon. The low temperatures will be quite chilly. Lows Sunday morning should make it down into the low to mid 40s. Monday morning's lows may get down into the upper 30s! Keep the jacket handy.