Storm Chances Decreasing This Evening

25 WEATHER — We did see a few storms Thursday evening, but it appears storm chances will be going down with the loss of daytime heating tonight. Lows Friday morning will fall into the 50s and 60s behind a cold front. Friday looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Our next storm system will arrive this weekend. Saturday will bring on and off rain and storms throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. The severe weather threat looks low because we will be on the north side of a cold front. This shouldn't allow for much in the way of instability. 1-2 inches of rain looks possible across our area, but some folks could see locally higher amounts. It will be cool with all the clouds and rain as highs should only make it into the upper 60s. Rain chances will taper off Sunday morning as the system moves east. It will remain mostly cloudy however, so highs will be even cooler in the low 60s.