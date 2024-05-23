Storm chances continue Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s today with the potential for a round of storms in the morning, and stronger isolated storms in the afternoon. Storm chances continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storms remain possible today

Two rounds to watch - morning storms which could be low end severe, afternoon storms which have the potential to be supercells

Isolated storm chances continue into the weekend.

We saw quite the round of severe weather last night in Central Texas, with lots of wind and possible tornado damage in Temple. We may not be done with severe weather either! We're monitoring storms coming out of West Texas that will bring a storm threat during the mid to late morning hours. These may briefly reach severe limits, but shouldn't carry the same threat as storms last night. Expect the potential for hail to the size of half dollars and some gusty winds.

What we'll have to watch is how these storms affect our atmosphere. If they slow down and linger into the afternoon, they could turn into supercells and produce the same kind of threats over the heart of Central Texas. If they clear out fast, we may see storms redevelop in the afternoon, and these too could be supercells carrying the same threats as last night's storms. Either way, it will be important to stay tuned for updates through the day!

A dry line flirts back and forth with our area into the weekend. That will keep the chance for afternoon severe storms around. Highs will reach the mid 90s this weekend.

Heading into next week, a cold front may greet us late Monday into Tuesday cooling us off into the upper 80s!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather