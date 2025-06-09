Storm chances continue this week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A stalled out front will continue to provide lift leading to storm chances this week along with below normal temperatures. Some severe weather may be possible at times.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storms will be possible this morning with lower chances today.

A stalled out cold front will keep storm chances around this week.

Temperatures stay below normal through the work week.

Turning warmer and more quiet next week.

Good morning! Many of you may have woken up overnight to showers and storms that were powerful at times. The severe threat that was over us has since lessened, and we are left with some run-of-the-mill storms for your morning commute. Roads still remain wet, so be sure to take it easy if you're getting on the road way this morning. All of this came along a cold front that has worked south of the Brazos Valley. This will keep the severe threat low but the front will stall out, keeping enough lift around for storm chances this week. Models are notoriously bad with these events, so we'll keep a few showers and storms in the forecast each day. Thursday may have a higher chance as some upper-level support tries to arrive. With all the storm chances, temperatures will remain in the 80s, below normal for June standards.

Next week, our upper-level high pressure system tries to get established again, but fails to fully take over. Nevertheless, it looks like quieter weather and highs in the 90s will work back in.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather