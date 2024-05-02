Storm chances continue into the weekend

25 WEATHER — We are definitely putting a dent in the drought around here, and we may see more wetting rains as we head into the weekend. We will be watching to our northwest tonight for showers and storms to develop. A few models bring some of these storms into Central Texas tonight, especially west of I-35. A couple of storms could be strong with some hail and wind potential, but the main threat once again will be locally heavy rain. This activity should die out as we approach Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Friday could see a few scattered storms during the day with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected to develop across west Texas and push east Friday night. Some of these storms may move into the western and northern parts of Central Texas through early Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible with these storms. Once again, we may see more storms develop away from Central Texas Saturday afternoon and evening. These could move in Saturday night into Sunday with a couple of strong storms and locally heavy rain. With all of this said, there will be plenty of time each day that will be dry, but expect on and off potential for rain through the weekend.

More widely scattered storm potential looks possible Monday through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will heat up as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday, the upper 80s Tuesday, and around 90° Wednesday. With all the recent rain, it will be plenty humid as well. We may see a cold front toward the end of next week. This could cool us back closer to 80° by the next weekend.