Storm Chances Begin Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things stayed dry yesterday, and should today as well, but we will likely see storms work back into the forecast on Thursday including the threat for some severe storms.

There is a small chance of sprinkles this morning, but many will miss out. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will continue to pump in the Gulf moisture.

Heading into tomorrow, our eyes will focus on the dry line out in West Texas. Storms are expected to fire on it in the afternoon, and could work into our area in the evening. While they'll be in a weaker state, they could still turn severe, so we will monitor them. It also fully depends on where they fire over West Texas as to who will see the rain. This will be a dynamic setup that we will keep you updated on.

This won't be the last rain chance by any means, as the dry line will continue to sit to our west with waves of energy passing over it. Each wave brings a chance of storms, so storm chances look to last through the weekend into early next week. That's typical for May!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather