Storm chances are going up for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight should be quiet across the area with lows around 70°. Breezy south winds will keep moisture in place, and that will lead to possible strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Right now it appears the best chance of storms will be across the northern half of Central Texas, with isolated activity farther south. Initial storms could contain large hail and strong winds. Locally heavy rain and strong winds will likely become the main threat Wednesday evening. The tornado threat look higher to the north of our region, closer to DFW. With that said, we will have to keep an eye on areas north of Waco for the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Highs Wednesday should make it into the low to mid 80s.

Thursday looks very warm as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. A dryline will likely set up just west of I-35 Thursday afternoon. The atmosphere looks to be very unstable, but moisture looks rather shallow. If a storm or two can get going Thursday afternoon, very large hail and strong winds would be the main threat.

Friday, a cold front rolls into Central Texas. This will set the stage for more widespread showers and storms. Some severe weather is possible, but locally heavy rain could become the main threat as we head into Friday evening. The front will continue to roll south into the weekend. We could see lingering showers as we head through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday should be a bit drier with only isolated showers possible. Highs Sunday afternoon should be close to 80°.