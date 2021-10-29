Still Windy Friday, but Chilly Night Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday was downright windy across Central Texas as winds gusted above 50mph causing power outages. Thankfully, winds will be a bit lighter today, but still on the breezy side. Expect a sunny day with northwest winds blowing around 20-25mph. Gusts will reach 30 to 40mph as highs climb into the low 70s. Winds will calm down as the sun goes down, which will allow for a chilly night to set in. High school football games will be in the 50s, and overnight lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s! You'll want to bundle up for Saturday morning plans!

Despite the chilly start, Saturday will actually turn out quite nice with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will shift around to the south into Sunday ushering in warmer temperatures for Halloween, with highs in the 80s. Trick-Or-Treating will be spent in the 70s.

Changes arrive next week with a cold front. As it moves in, shower and storm chances will go up for the middle of the week. There's still a lot of disagreement in the models, but it looks like highs will fall into the 60s for the second half of the week. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist