Still warm tomorrow, but not for long

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a warm day, overnight lows will be quite mild. We should only fall into the low to mid-60s. The warmth will be back tomorrow. I think most locations should reach 80°, and I'm tempted to say it will be even warmer than that, but we will have a lot of cloud cover to contend with. Spotty showers will move through the area during Sunday.

Bigger changes are on the way for Monday. A cold front will sweep through early Monday morning, bringing a line of showers. Some thunderstorms may also occur with this line, but the strong storm threat will stay to our northeast. The frontal passage will spell temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day on Monday. The showers will be gone by lunch, but a bit more rain could arrive on Tuesday, mainly for the Brazos Valley.

Another dose of winter air could be waiting for us late next week. Right now it looks like we could have sub-freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist