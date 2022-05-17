Still Toasty Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — While highs under performed yesterday thanks to a weak cold front. That won't happen today though, as highs climb back into the upper 90s. To the west of Waco-Temple-Killeen, over our western counties, those highs will likely climb above 100°.

This pattern looks to continue for the rest of the work week, but by the time we get into Friday and into the weekend, a cold front will get close enough to trigger some showers and storms overnight into Saturday. Models have continued to trend on the cooler side with this front, and it now looks like highs could drop into the lower 80s for Sunday.

Things get interesting early next week. The pattern will be set up to where disturbances could trigger storms to our northwest and bring them into our area. This pattern is notoriously hard to forecast though, and will depend highly on what happens to our northwest. If we get an active setup though, the potential is there for beneficial rainfall! Which will also affect our high temperatures for next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather