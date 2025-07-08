Still some rain chances Tuesday, but slowly drying out

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with a few downpours remaining possible. Rain chances will slowly taper later this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flood watch no longer in effect!

Still some downpours possible.

Highs getting into the low 90s and upper 80s.

Good morning! We're waking up to some good news, and that's the fact that our FLOOD WATCH has been allowed to expire. This is the first sign that things are improving. That being said, I still expect some showers and storms today. Activity will be more likely in the afternoon, and is more likely to the southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen into the Brazos Valley. Any storms that can form will be capable of heavy rainfall.

Wednesday, a weak disturbance will rotate around a high sitting to the west of us. That may be enough to create showers and storms again. The high attempts to reestablish later this week, but it will be tough to do so with all the moisture just stuck here. A weak disturbance may bring shower and storm chances Saturday and Sunday, but chances look low for now. Highs will only reach the mid 90s as we attempt to dry out.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather