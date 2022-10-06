Still Seeing Some 90s

25 WEATHER — If you like warm weather, the past few weeks have been for you! It appears we will continue in a similar pattern through next week. Friday looks pretty warm for October with highs in the low 90s. Friday night football will bring great conditions with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s. If you have plans Friday night...enjoy!

Saturday and Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures as a weak cold front sneaks into Central Texas. Highs will dial back a touch into the upper 80s, but that is still above normal for this time of year.

Next week will start off with more of the same...highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This pattern will continue through Wednesday. The models continue to flip flop back and forth with rain chances and temperatures. Today's runs are a little warmer and drier, so we have unfortunately trended the forecast that way. There will likely be more changes as we get closer, so we will track it for you!