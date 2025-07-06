Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Still not completely done with the rain for Monday

25 WEATHER — Rain has been coming and going today, especially south and west of Waco. At times, the rain was steady enough to prompt Flash Flood Warnings for a few counties, some of which were still in effect as of 4 PM. Although widespread heavy rain is not expected this evening, some areas may be able to flood easier than usual given all the recent rain. By about 8 PM or so, we should see most of the current rain fade away, leaving just a couple showers tonight.

The system responsible for all of this will still be in the area tomorrow but in a weaker mode. A few showers and storms will once again be possible tomorrow morning and afternoon, with areas along and west of I-35 still having the best chance. Flooding rain is not expected, but it seems nothing can be ruled out considering how the past few days have gone. A bit more sunshine will be present on Tuesday with a touch of lingering rain.

