Still hot despite Tuesday's cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Expect consistent weather into the weekend when we could see some small rain chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Above normal temperatures continue.

Cool mornings, Warm afternoons.

Little to nothing in the way of rainfall.

We had a cold front pass through Tuesday, but with a lack of cooler air, it will do very little to provide some cooling. Dry air will at least make it somewhat comfortable in the afternoon, despite reaching the low 90s. Expect a very similar forecast going through the next few days.

About the only thing that will break up the monotony, weather-wise is a tropical disturbance approaching the Yucatan. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Regardless of development, the moisture from it will work towards the Texas Coast and may come close enough to produce some isolated showers.

A weak cold front is set to arrive early next week, but will only knock us down to seasonal normals in the upper 80s. So we continue our search for that first cold fall cold front!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather