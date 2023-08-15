Still hot - but dry air takes the edge off

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought a weak cold front through Central Texas, and some rain to a few lucky folks northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Unfortunately, none of that reached Waco, where it counts, so we will continue to climb the list of the driest periods on record. We will likely reach number 2 this weekend.

The cold front did bring some nice dry air though, which is leading to a pleasant morning and may keep our temperatures below 100 in many spots this afternoon! Even better, the dry air will keep feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s so it will be noticeable! The only downside is north winds and dry air will keep a high fire danger in place, so we will need to be vigilant with that.

The best part of this cooler air arrives by tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the 60s! Wednesday will bring more temperatures near 100, but then high pressure builds through the weekend, bringing back mid 100s and more humidity!

There are signs we could get some help from tropical moisture towards the middle of next week, but that's still a ways out so we will just monitor it!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather