Still hot, but a little less hot

It will still be hot across Central Texas, but should be a little less hot over the coming days. Tonight looks clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Friday should climb into the upper 90s to near 100°. Slightly drier air will keep the heat index values closer to the 100-105° range.

The weekend is looking decent for the first part of July. We are expecting more clouds with highs in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

As we get closer to the 4th of July Tuesday, highs will continue to come down into the mid 90s. There could be a few isolated storms around Monday and Tuesday as well, but we aren't expecting a washout. Highs will stay in the mid 90s next week with another possible rain chance late next week if current trends hold.