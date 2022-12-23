Still Frigid Tonight

25 WEATHER — Well folks, we have been through the worst of this Arctic blast, but it will still take a few days to get back to normal. It will be another very cold night with lows in the low to mid teens. The wind won't be nearly as bad, but wind chills will still be in the single digits Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve Saturday should bring more sunshine with highs in the mid 30s. It's back to the teens again Saturday night into Christmas morning. Santa will feel right at home! Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with highs well above freezing in the mid 40s!

It's all up from there next week as we transition back to above normal weather. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, but we should jump up close to 70° Wednesday through Friday. Our next chance of rain also enters the picture by the end of next week. We may even have enough instability for thunderstorms! Stay tuned...

Merry Christmas!