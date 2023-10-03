Still feeling like Summer, but changes are coming

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're continuing with the summer-like feel today as highs will climb into the mid 90s. Things should be rather quiet today, but an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out.

Better storm chances arrive Wednesday with passing showers and storms over generally the eastern half of Central Texas. A cold front will arrive later in the evening into the overnight hours of the morning on Thursday. Showers and storms should be accompanying it. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two could turn severe. Rain totals could reach 1-3 inches in some locations.

Rain chances will taper off into the day Thursday with highs only climbing into the 80s. A second front is set to arrive late Friday which will bring a fall-like feel for the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s with lows in the 50s. Pull that jacket out of the attic if you haven't yet!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather