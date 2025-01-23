Still cool Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A freeze is possible overnight, but we are tracking the potential for rain chances tor return this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Weak cold front takes highs into the low to mid 50s this afternoon despite abundant sunshine.

Friday gets a little warmer.

Rain chances start this weekend and linger into next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to some north winds thanks to a cold front. This isn't a strong cold front, but will knock a couple degrees off afternoon temperatures. As winds relax overnight, we will see lows fall into the mid 20s again, leading to a hard freeze. Protect the Ps!

Southwest winds will push us closer to 60 Friday afternoon before our next storm system arrives this weekend. Rain chances begin late Saturday, with scattered showers and storms possible Sunday. The rain chances will linger into next week. A daily chance of rain will hang around. That doesn't mean everyone will see some, and it won't rain all the time, but the chances will be around. Some areas may see an inch or two of needed rain!

