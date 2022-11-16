Still Cool Outside Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Chilly mornings will continue to be commonplace this week, and that is being felt as we kick off your Wednesday. Lows have bottomed out in the 30s, but no freeze is expected before the sun comes up. Winds will be light, but with clouds slow to clear, temperatures will only be able to climb into the low 50s this afternoon.

Overnight, skies will clear allowing for a widespread light freeze. Temperatures may stay just above freezing in Waco-Temple-Killeen proper, but bring in the pets and the plants anyway, because it will be a razor-thin forecast on if we drop to 32 in town. Outlying areas should have no problem dropping to the freezing mark though.

Thursday will finally bring a sunny day, which will push temperatures into the upper 50s. Another cold front arrives Friday bringing the chill back. A few showers will be possible Saturday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. I can't rule out a snowflake or two mixing in west of highway 281, but no issues are expected. The day will be chilly, with highs only in the mid 40s.

It looks like a warm-up will take us into the Thanksgiving holiday, pushing temperatures back into the 60s. Things are also coming together for the potential for some showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday that could impact travel. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather