Still cool mornings, but not as chilly

25 WEATHER — Although our mornings lately have been on the cold side, a gradual warming trend will mean our morning lows will be in the 50s over the weekend. This will also place highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds will come and go, with the cloudiest weather on the western fringe of Central Texas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will persist through the week ahead, and afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper-80s by Tuesday.

There is a chance that we could reach 90° for a couple days later in the week, which would certainly be warm for late October. As this prolonged period of dry weather continues, the drought will continue to expand and our wildfire risk will go up. Make sure you are abiding by any burn bans in your area. The current 10-day forecast does not contain any rain, so we'll just have to be patient.

Caleb Chevalier

