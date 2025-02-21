Still cold Friday, potential for evening freezing drizzle

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will hover near freezing today with cloudy skies. A few areas of freezing rain and drizzle may develop overnight. Impacts should be minimal.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures hover in the low to mid 30s this afternoon.

Isolated flurries possible this morning.

Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle possible tonight.

Rain chances linger into the weekend before warm-up.

Good morning! It's another cold morning, but thankfully not as cold as the last couple of mornings. Still, you need to protect yourself with feel-like numbers in the teens and 20s. A few flurries will be possible this morning, especially north of Waco, but these won't cause travel issues. Expect clouds to hang around today keeping temperatures at or just slightly above freezing. Moisture will build to our south and attempt to work in later today into the evening. Activity should be light, but with temperatures near freezing, we could see some icy spots develop overnight into the morning. I don't anticipate widespread issues, but use caution if you're going to be on the roads Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm above freezing Saturday afternoon into the 40s, but light rain will be hanging around. Some of those showers will hang into Sunday before clearing out later in the afternoon. A warm-up will take us into the 70s early next week!

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather